(KRON) — A 56-year-old Fair Oaks man was arrested this week after a Pinole woman reported that someone had opened three credit lines on her business account in October, the Pinole Police Department announced Thursday.

Christopher Briscoe, 56, of Fair Oaks, was arrested in connection to the fraudulent credit cards that were used at two Sacramento-area businesses where over $6,600 in charges were made, police said.

Pinole detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division obtained surveillance video showing a male suspect, accompanied by a woman, making one of the fraudulent transactions. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office assisted Pinole investigators in identifying the woman “through booking photographs and facial recognition technology,” Pinole PD said. After interviewing the woman and further investigation, Briscoe was identified as the male suspect.

A search and arrest warrant served to Briscoe on Nov. 28 at his Fair Oaks home uncovered the Pinole victim’s information along with the information of numerous other victims, police said. Forged checks, credit card coding machines and an ID manufacturing lab were found in Briscoe’s dining room.

Briscoe was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for forgery, identity theft to obtain credit, possession of personal identifying information with intent to defraud and making fictitious checks. In an interview with detectives, police said Briscoe confessed to the identity theft, creating fake IDs as well as check and credit card fraud.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Pinole Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (510)-724-1111.