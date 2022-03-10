SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who asked them to shoot him Wednesday after he allegedly damaged a house.

The Sheriff’s office received a report of a man in a mental health crisis around 4 p.m. on the 3000 block of San Hill Road in Woodside. When they arrived, they saw the suspect enter a residence and damage it to the tune of thousands of dollars, according to a news release.

The man, unidentified but for the fact that he is 33 and resides in Los Altos, was persuaded to surrender after he asked officers to shoot him. He was then arrested on charges of vandalism and residential burglary.