SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Authorities have arrested a man who attempted an armed robbery in the Mission District, San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The attempted robbery happened last Friday on March 18 in the area of 2200 Mission Street where the suspect entered the business and pointed a gun at employees — demanding they open the cash register, police said.

Employees were not able to open the cash register, and the suspect ran away as no injuries were reported.

The business located at the address police gave is Duc Loi Supermarket, according to Google Maps.

Police identified the man, who was arrested without incident, as 37-year-old San Francisco resident Bruce Blanco.

Blanco was booked into San Francisco County Jail for the following charges:

Attempted robbery

Two counts of assault with a firearm

Felon in possession of a firearm

Carrying a concealed stolen firearm

Carrying a concealed firearm

Two counts of felon in possession of ammunition

Armed with a firearm during the commission of

Gun enhancement violation

Some of the items police recovered were a handgun, at least 12 bullets, multiple gold chains, a watch, a cellphone, a blue bandana, a Pittsburgh Pirates jacket, and a Patagonia backpack.