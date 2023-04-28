(KRON) — A man was arrested after an attempted residential burglary early Friday morning in Portola Valley, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. It happened around 5 a.m. at a home on Westridge Drive.

Authorities received a call that the suspect was forcing entry into the victim’s home. Deputies arrived at the home and found him inside the victim’s garage.

The suspect was identified as Robert Gray, 34, of East Palo Alto. He was arrested for residential burglary, the release said. His bail is set at $50,000, according to SMCSO jail records.

Portola Valley is a small town approximately four miles southwest of Stanford University. No other information was released by SMCSO.

The town is considered to be one of the more wealthy areas in the country. According to Business Insider, Portola Valley is the 349th richest neighborhood in the U.S. with a mean household income of $296,255.