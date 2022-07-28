SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after brandishing a knife in the area of a park in San Rafael, police announced Thursday in a Facebook post. The incident happened in the area of Albert Park Tennis Courts located at 151 Andersen Drive.

San Rafael Police Department officers arrived at the scene and observed the suspect trying to hide an 8-inch knife in his pocket. Police then confiscated the weapon.

Police did not mention any victims being threatened by the suspect’s actions.

A photo posted by police (above) shows the 8-inch knife with a black handle. The handle was measured to be more than three inches.

The unidentified suspect was arrested on multiple charges and was booked into the Marin County Jail. The park is located roughly half a mile east of Highway 101. It is also near the San Rafael Community Center and the Parkside Children’s Center.