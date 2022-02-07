Man arrested after causing collisions in stolen police car: San Jose police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A man has been arrested after he stole a police car and caused two collisions on Monday afternoon, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Around 2:30 p.m., the Regional Medical Center contacted the police department about a patient who was fighting with security.

The man ran out of the hospital and officers say they found him near El Rancho Verde and McKee Road.

He then led officers on a short foot pursuit before getting into a vacant patrol car that was still running, police say.

The suspect sped off in the stolen police car and caused a minor crash before speeding off again, according to authorities.

Police say he then hit a responding police car head-on and was taken into custody.

A person involved in the first collision and two police officers received minor injuries.

Officials say the suspect was taken to a hospital for medical attention. According to authorities, the man appears to be dealing with some mental health issues.

The man is facing several felony charges.

Police continue to investigate at this time.