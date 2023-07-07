(KRON) — A Novato resident was arrested Tuesday for evading police in a stolen car after he crashed in front of San Rafael High School.

At around 11:40 a.m., an officer attempted to make a traffic stop after observing a car accelerate through a red traffic signal light at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Second Street. The car ran through another red traffic light and increased its speed as it traveled northbound on Grand Avenue and then onto eastbound Mission Avenue, police said.

The police officer discontinued the active pursuit due to public safety concerns.

The suspect continued to travel at a high rate of speed and lost control of the car in front of San Rafael High School, crashing into several concrete bollards, the department said.

The car stopped just before it could collide with the school’s gymnasium. Several witnesses reported the collision and told police that two suspects had fled the scene. One of the suspects was seen running into the backyard of a residence in the 100 block of Belle Avenue, police said.

A San Rafael police officer located the suspect, Albin Adolfo Mendez-Mazariegos, hiding in the backyard. The 22-year-old Novato resident, who was the driver, was taken into custody without incident. Police said they continued looking for the second suspect, but were unable to locate them.

The car Mendez-Mazariegos was driving was reported stolen by the Central Marin Police Authority. The Novato Police Department contacted SRPD to notify them that the 22-year-old was being investigated by them for stealing a car in their jurisdiction, officials said.

Mendez-Mazariegos was booked into the Marin County Jail for stealing a car and evading police with disregard to public safety among other charges.

No injuries were reported.