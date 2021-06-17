Man arrested after cutting catalytic converter off car in Millbrae

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MILLBRAE Calif. (BCN) — A 25-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of cutting a catalytic converter off a vehicle that belonged to someone else.

The arrest came after a traffic stop in the 400 block of El Camino Real in Millbrae for a vehicle code violation conducted at 6:36 p.m. by deputies of the Millbrae Police Bureau of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies determined the driver — Jorge Omar Floresmeza — was driving on a suspended license. A search of his vehicle found burglary tools and a catalytic converter believed to have been removed from a Toyota Prius.

Deputies arrested Floresmeza on suspicion of numerous offenses, including two felonies (grand theft and committing a felony while out on bail) and three misdemeanors (driving on a suspended license, possession of burglary tools and tampering with a vehicle).