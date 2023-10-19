(KRON) — One person is dead and another has serious injuries after a crash in Campbell on Thursday afternoon, the Campbell Police Department said. A man was arrested and booked for vehicular manslaughter in connection with the crash.

The crash happened at the intersection of San Tomas Expressway and Campbell Avenue at about 12:52 p.m.

Police said a car going northbound on San Tomas Expressway tried to turn right onto Campbell Avenue when it lost control and struck the center median, CPD said. It hit three cars and came to rest in the opposite lanes of traffic.

The male driver of one of the cars was killed in the crash. A woman in the passenger’s seat was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Nobody else involved has serious injuries.

A CPD investigation revealed the driver was going at a high rate of speed and wasn’t able to navigate the turn, police said. Fabian Andres Colorado, 37, was taken into custody.

“As our officers continue to investigate this incident to the full extent, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” said CPD Chief Gary Berg.