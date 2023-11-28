(KRON) – The American Canyon Police Department located a man who allegedly stole a vehicle out of Yolo County before being led on a high-speed chase.

American Canyon officers located a reported stolen Ford truck from Yolo County traveling northbound on Highway 29 near Paoli Loop Road around 5:30 a.m. on Monday. According to police, officers initiated a traffic stop. However, the driver began driving at a high speed, police said.

The pursuit ended in Napa when the driver collided with an oncoming motorist and parked a car on Soscol Avenue. According to police, the driver attempted to flee but was arrested by Napa County Sheriff’s deputies and Napa police officers.

The driver was identified as 33-year-old Oakland resident Thomas Melching. According to the police investigation, Melching was currently on Post Release Community Supervision from San Joaquin County for identity theft and has two felony warrants from Yolo County.

Melching was arrested and booked into the Napa Department of Corrections for felony evading an officer, resisting arrest, hit and run, receiving stolen property, and possession of methamphetamine.

The uninvolved motorist was not injured during the collision, police said.