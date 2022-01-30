Man arrested after his girlfriend, teen son are found dead in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — Antioch Police said Sunday a 34-year-old man was arrested in Redwood City following the discovery of two bodies in a residence in the 2100 block of Lemontree Way in Antioch.

Police discovered the bodies during a welfare check at 8:18 p.m. on Saturday.

A neighbor was concerned because they hadn’t seen the residents in several days.

Officers peering through a window saw a boy laying on the floor.

They forced their way in and found that he was dead.

A woman, 30, was found dead in an upstairs room. Police said both had suffered from trauma.

After a suspect description was shared throughout the Bay Area, a Redwood City officer found him at a train station in Redwood City and arrested him.

Police did not identify the suspect or the victims except to say that the boy, 15, was the suspect’s son and the woman was the suspect’s girlfriend.

