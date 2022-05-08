SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after a hit-and-run on Saturday around 12:16 a.m. in Richmond, police announced in a press release. The collision involving a car and bicyclist happened in the area of Rumrill Boulevard at 19th Street where a 68-year-old man died on scene after the incident.

However, the arrest happened hours after the crash around 1:50 p.m. as the suspect car drove away prior to officers arriving at the scene. Police said they quickly identified the suspect vehicle as a 2011 burgundy Nissan Sentra, which led to the arrest of 30-year-old Jesse Dubois.

Dubois was arrested at his residence on the 700 block of Market Avenue where police found his vehicle with damage from the collision. He was booked into Contra Costa County Jail on charges of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter.

The identity of the victim not being released pending notification to his family. The location of the crash on Rumrill Boulevard and 19th Street is roughly half a mile away from Contra Costa College.