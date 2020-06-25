Man arrested after home invasion robbery in Alameda

ALAMEDA (BCN) — A homeless man was arrested Tuesday following a home invasion robbery in Alameda that injured a woman, police said.

Officers were sent at 9:23 a.m. to a home on Shoreline Drive where a home invasion robbery was allegedly occurring.

The apparent victim had left the home and was in a safe location. She told officers she was unsure whether the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Solomon Tolbert, was still inside her home.

Officers went inside and did not find Tolbert. He was later arrested by Livermore police after the woman’s vehicle was located there. Tolbert allegedly stole the vehicle and items from the home.

According to Alameda police, the woman told officers Tolbert entered her home, hit her and demanded property. She declined medical care, police said.

