Man arrested after homicide in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police arrested a man Monday morning in connection to a homicide in South San Francisco.

According to police, officers and paramedics responded to the 800 block of Airport Boulevard around 10 a.m. Monday after an assault left a man unconscious.

Once on scene, police spotted the suspect leaving a secluded area nearby, authorities say.

Officers then found the victim unconscious in the area.

Paramedics tried to help the 62-year-old victim, but he died because of his injuries, according to police.

Police were able to track down the suspect, 34-year-old Vincent Osegueda, of South San Francisco, and take him into custody.

He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on a murder charge.

Police are now investigating the motive behind the crime.

Those with information on the assault and homicide are asked to contact South San Francisco police at (650) 877-8900.

The victim has not been identified.

