Man arrested after inappropriately touching 2 at San Rafael school

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) – A man was arrested for sexual battery, accused of inappropriately touching two victims at Terra Linda High School on Wednesday.

According to police, 39-year-old Willie Jones trespassed onto the high school campus around 7:30 a.m. and was talking to students before he followed one of them into a hallway.

Jones was reported to a teacher after he was spotted and the school was put on lockdown; Jones was located and escorted off campus and was later arrested in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Police said at least two people – an adult and a child – so far have come forward reporting they were inappropriately touched by Jones.

Police said there are possibly additional victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to California Megan’s Law website, Jones is registered sex offender.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Rafael police.

