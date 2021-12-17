Man arrested after ‘intentionally’ ramming neighbor with car multiple times: Fremont police

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A man has been arrested after ramming his neighbor with his car multiple times, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Around 3:22 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, police were called to the 41000 block of Fremont Blvd. following reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Police arrived to find a man with major injuries on his legs and body from his neighbor “ramming his vehicle repeatedly into him.”

The victim was given medical attention on the scene and was later taken to a trauma center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told authorities that he was walking to his apartment when he saw his neighbor driving toward him. Officers say the suspect then intentionally hit the victim with his car, pinning him against a parked car.

Authorities say the suspect reversed his car and hit him six times before leaving the scene.

According to the victim, this was not the first time his neighbor tried running him over and that they had been having an ongoing dispute.

Police got surveillance video of the incident and homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant.

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, authorities called the Roseville Police Department to get an address checked for the car used in the incident.

Roseville officers found the car and towed it for Fremont investigators to inspect.

The next day, investigators contacted the Sacramento Police Department for assistance after tracking down a possible location of the suspect.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Aqweel Khan of Fremont, was arrested in the city of Mather.

Khan was being interviewed by detectives in Fremont when they noticed he resembled a police sketch of a suspect involved in an unprovoked battery investigation from Aug. 25, at Central Park in Fremont.

In this incident, the suspect yelled at a woman before punching her in the face multiple times. He also threw her phone into the lake.

Khan confessed to the incident that was being investigated as a felony battery and possible hate crime.

The following charges were presented to the District Attorney’s office on Dec. 13:

Dec. 6: Premeditated attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury

Aug. 26: Assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, with a hate crime enhancement

Khan is being held at the Santa Rita Jail without bail.

In 2021, this is the sixth hate crime reported in Fremont.

If you have any details on either incident, you are asked to contact the police at 510-790-6900. An anonymous tip can be made by texting ‘Tip FremontPD’ followed by your short message to 888777.