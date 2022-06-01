FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department arrested a man who burglarized a junior high school multiple times. Officers took the man into custody after chasing him through the school while he rode an electric skateboard, police said.

Police were first notified of the burglary around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday at Hopkins Junior High School. Several items were missing after a storage contained was broken into.

That afternoon at 4:00 p.m., a construction official said the suspect was back and burglarizing classrooms. As police established a perimeter, the suspect escaped from an officer on an electric skateboard. Officers chased the man through the school until he reached a ravine, at which point he ditched the skateboard and ran through the ravine into a residential area off of Kensington Drive.

The man jumped over a fence into a backyard and later ran onto a street, where a K9 officer met him. After seeing the dog, the man surrendered. He was later identified as Aaron Hosmer, 38, of Santa Cruz.

Hosmer was attempting to steal copper pipes. He had a batch of the pipes prepared when he was caught by police.

Hosmer was charged with felony burglary and vandalism. He already had a lengthy criminal record prior to the arrest, police said.