VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested after leading cops on a pursuit, crashing his car and possessing a firearm Thursday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

Vallejo police observed a car traveling along Sonoma Boulevard at a high rate of speed and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver refused to pull his car over and a pursuit ensued, police said.

The driver eventually lost control of his car, crashed into a fence and ran away from the scene. Officers chased the driver on a short foot pursuit and arrested him, Vallejo police said.

After a search of the driver’s car, police found a firearm along with a high-capacity magazine. The driver was also found to be a convicted felon and was booked into county jail.