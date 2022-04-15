SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after exposing and touching himself in front of a female rideshare driver on Wednesday in San Mateo, police said in a press release. He was identified as 30-year-old Daly City resident Edward Holmes who was booked into San Mateo County Jail for indecent exposure and carrying a concealed dagger.

At approximately 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of a rideshare passenger who exposed himself to the driver inside the car around the area of the 300 block of N Kingston Street. During the ride, Holmes began to talk about the topic of sex with the 23-year-old female driver, police said.

The victim told Holmes she did not want to talk about sex. Holmes then exposed himself and began to masturbate.

As the victim took notice of his actions, she drove off northbound Highway 101 and took an exit on Dore Avenue. She told Holmes to exit the vehicle.

However, as Holmes was exiting the vehicle, he asked the driver if she wanted to see his genitalia, according to the release. Police then found Holmes near the intersection of Dore Avenue and N Bayshore Boulevard.

Holmes was arrested without incident but was searched by police. They found a fully concealed steak knife, which had a blade of approximately 5 inches long, in the right pocket of his shorts.

Police said Holmes was picked up by the victim in her rideshare car at the Bridgepointe Shopping Center in San Mateo around 3:45 p.m. Roughly 15 minutes later, officers received the report of indecent exposure.

This remains and open an active investigation.