AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Wednesday morning after officers received a report of lewd acts at a Walmart in American Canyon on Monday, police announced in a press release. Surveillance video showed 27-year-old Christian Roberts masturbating behind a female victim.

Roberts, who is an Oakland resident, ejaculated semen on the victim’s clothing, police said. He walked up behind the female victim and made contact with her buttocks. She then felt a liquid substance on her clothing after the suspect made contact.

The victim was with her two small children during the time of the incident. Roberts ran away from the scene before American Canyon police arrived.

Roberts was on the run for two days after the American Canyon incident, and Roberts was arrested Wednesday around 11:30 a.m.

He is at the Napa County Jail for misdemeanor sexual battery, indecent exposure, and annoy/molest children, police said. Roberts’ bail is set at $100,000.

Police said Roberts had an active warrant for his arrest due to a similar incident at a Safeway in Palo Alto back on Jan. 26. Surveillance video showed Roberts was standing close behind a female victim in her twenties. He was seen masturbating behind her.

Once she was outside of the Safeway located at 2811 Middlefield Road, the victim noticed she had “biological fluid” on the back of her shirt and pants, according to Palo Alto police. After police sent out a news release on Jan. 29 of the incident to look for the suspect, a woman in her forties claimed Roberts followed her around inside the Safeway on Jan. 26.

The Walmart is located at 7011 Main Street., which right of the CA-29 highway.