(KRON) — One man was arrested after a stabbing outside of a Mountain View Safeway on July 19, the Mountain View Police Department announced.

Police received reports of stabbing outside of the Safeway located on San Antonio Road just after 1 a.m. Officers found a 34-year-old East Palo Alto man who was suffering from several stab wounds.

The victim described his attacker to police before he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. A patrol officer spotted a man matching the description at the Castro Street VTA Light Rail Station, police said.

The man was detained and identified as William Stewart, 31, of San Jose. Stewart was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of burglary tools, police said.

The stabbing is still under investigation by police, and authorities said there are no additional suspects in case. The victim is now recovering at home,

Police said no further details will be shared at this time. Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Josh Gould via email at josh.gould@mountainview.gov.