Man arrested after New Year’s Day stabbing at Brentwood hotel

BRENTWOOD (KRON) — A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly stabbing another men at a Brentwood hotel.

According to police, 20-year-old Robert Panga, of Brentwood, stabbed a 21-year-old Petaluma man during an altercation outside the Best Western Inn on Brentwood Boulevard.

The stabbing occurred at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The 21-year-old victim was airlifted to a local hospital and police say he is expected to survive.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted murder, according to Brentwood police.

Police say the victim and suspect knew each other and that the stabbing was not a random attack.

Those with information on the suspect or stabbing are asked to contact Brentwood Police Detective Nunemaker at (925) 809-7911.