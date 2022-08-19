ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after opening fire at vehicles in the area of Country Hills Drive and Deerfield Drive in Antioch, police announced in a press release. Officers received a call around 12:46 p.m. with a report of gunfire that was roughly a block away from Jack London Elementary School.

The incident prompted the school to shelter in place, but police did not say for how long. The shelter in place was lifted once it was deemed there was no danger to the public. Police remained at the school later that day as an extra precaution.

The male suspect arrested was identified as 29-year-old Felix Johnson. He was taken to the Martinez Detention Facility where he was booked for multiple firearms-related offenses.

No other details were released regarding the incident. Antioch police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Jack London Elementary started its school year two weeks ago on Aug. 4. Black Diamond Middle School is roughly half a mile east of the scene, but that school did not shelter in place, according to the release.