HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after he allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Home Depot Tuesday night, the Hercules Police Department announced in a report. Police also found several grams of suspected cocaine on his person.

Around 6:38 p.m., officers responded to the Home Depot at 1625 Sycamore Ave. where a man wearing a light gray hoodie left the store with a cart full of merchandise without paying, according to police. The suspect, a 36-year-old Richmond man, took the items to a white Jeep Grand Cherokee — with Texas license plates — parked in the parking lot of an adjacent Big Lots.

Police then saw the Jeep driving out of the parking space toward Dragon Terrace restaurant. The suspect then “abruptly exited” the driver seat before being detained without further incident by police.

The suspect’s wife and four children were inside the Jeep as he was being captured by police. The children are five, six, 13 and 15 months old.

The suspect was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. Police said his wife took over possession of the Jeep.