ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection to multiple instances of grand theft in the Bay Area, the Alameda Police Department announced Wednesday in a social media post. A total of over $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Target in Alameda — a series of theft incidents between April and August.

An unidentified 47-year-old Berkeley man was taken into custody in San Leandro last week. Target’s Loss Prevention Officers, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and multiple Bay Area law enforcement agencies helped in the case.

The Target is located at 2700 5th St. It is the only Target located in Alameda.

In April, there was another incident reported at an East Bay Target. KRON4 reported a man brandished a machete knife while attempting to rob a Target in Walnut Creek. The man, who was arrested shortly after the attempted robbery, tried to get in the cash register of the store’s electronics section.