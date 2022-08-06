PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Friday after a robbery at a bicycle shop in Palo Alto, police announced in a press release. The incident happened around 2:43 p.m. at Cardinal Bike Shop on 1955 El Camino Real where officers arrested the suspect without incident — three minutes after a call was made about a robbery.

The subject demanded cash from a store employee (a man in his 40s), took it from a store employee who gave it to the suspect in fear of his life, and left the store in a gray 2009 Lexus ES-350, the release said. An investigation reveal the incident originated when the suspect wanted to sell a used electric bicycle.

When store staff refused to buy it, the suspect reached into his backpack, making it seem he had a weapon in it. The suspect also made verbal threats of violence, and once he got the cash, he left the store — leaving his bicycle behind.

The subject was identified as 23-year-old Michael Lindstrom-Spence. He was booked into Santa Clara County Main jail for felonies charges of robbery and criminal threats.

Police said no one was physically injured from the incident. After a search, police did not find any weapons in the subject’s possession or in his vehicle.

Cardinal Bike Shop is located right outside of Stanford University’s campus.