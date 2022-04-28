PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Palo Alto police arrested one suspect in a Thursday morning bicycle store robbery, while another suspect remained at large. Miguel Arturo Garcia, 36, was taken into custody on charges of commercial burglary, possession of stolen vehicle, conspiracy, committing a felony while out on bail, and resisting arrest.

Police were called to Cardinal Bike Shop, 1955 El Camino Real, around 4:30 a.m. when the police dispatch center received a silent burglar alarm activation from the store. Upon arrival, officers found two suspects leaving the store through a smashed front window, PAPD said.

Officers tracked down Garcia on foot after a short pursuit. The other suspect escaped in a white Ford Transit T-250 van, which police later determined was stolen Wednesday in San Jose.

Police saw the vehicle on Stanford’s campus driving away at high speed. Around 6:20 a.m., officers found it in the 800 block of Bowdoin Street. It was processed for evidence and returned to its owner, police said.

Police recovered tools that fell out of the van as it was driving away. PAPD believes the tools may have been stolen from the bike store. When officers arrested Garcia, they recovered stolen money and returned it to the shop.

The suspect at large was described by police as a Hispanic man in his 30s. He had short brown hair and was unshaven.

The burglary was the latest of several in Palo Alto over the past few weeks. On April 22, four people were arrested for stealing $5,800 worth of items from a Palo Alto Lululemon. On Tuesday, a shopper had $2,500 worth of Nordstrom items stolen from her after she checked out at the Stanford Shopping Center.

Anyone who has information on this case, or who recognizes the potentially stolen tools, is asked to contact PAPD at (650) 329-2413.