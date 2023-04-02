The loaded handgun police found in the vehicle (Photo: SRPD)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A Santa Rosa man was arrested Saturday night after police found a loaded handgun in his vehicle, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

At around 11:46 p.m. Concord police officers on the Special Enforcement team made contact with men who were inside a parked vehicle near Old Courthouse Square. The men were seen drinking a bottle of alcohol in the vehicle and were detained.

One of them men was identified as Trayvon Manning, 23, of Santa Rosa. A search of the vehicle led to police locating a 9mm handgun, SRPD said.

Manning was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm.