SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Friday morning after leading Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies on a wild chase. Deputies used “a sponge round from a low-lethal gun” to get the man to surrender to police, SCSO said.

The Sonoma Police Department was looking for the suspect, 32-year-old Sonoma Valley resident Luis Zamora-Corona, for violating an emergency protection order. SCSO said he was involved in an unspecified incident that occurred at a Sonoma residence on 2nd Street West at about 7:30 pm on Thursday.

An SCSO deputy saw a Jeep that was believed to belong to Zamora-Corona at West Napa Sreet and 1st Street West in Sonoma. The deputy tried to stop the Jeep, but it continued driving.

The Jeep drove on several streets before getting on Highway 12 towards Santa Rosa. At about 2:25 a.m., Santa Rosa Police Department officers used spike strips, flattening both front tires.

Even so, Zamora-Corona continued driving until his Jeep came to a stop in front of 707 4th Street, police said. Officers and deputies were set to take him into custody when he accelerated into the store located at 707 4th Street, which MapQuest says is a SuperCuts barbershop.

SCSO said the suspect then put the Jeep into reverse, ramming an SCSO car and almost hitting two deputies. He then drove down the sidewalk, striking planter boxes and parking meters until the car hit a small tree and was disabled.

Deputies then fired the low-lethal gun, penetrating the back window and possibly hitting Zamora-Corona. After the round was fired, Zamora-Corona got out of the car and complied with police. He was not injured in the shooting

“This round is intended to cause voluntary compliance from people who pose a significant threat to law enforcement and the public,” SCSO explained.

Zamora-Corona was wearing body armor for unknown reasons. He was arrested on counts of evading with wanton disregard for public safety (felony), evading while driving the wrong way on a public roadway (felony) and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.