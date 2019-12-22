Live Now
Man arrested after robbing 2 women at Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa, police say

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Santa Rosa Police officers responded to Coddington Mall regarding a robbery Saturday evening, according to authorities.

A suspect had reportedly robbed two separate women.

The suspect, identified as Rodolfo Fabbiani-Leon, fled through the mall and was later apprehended.

Officers booked Fabbiani-Leon into the jail for robbery and violations of probation.

No additional details are available at this time.

