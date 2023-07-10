(KRON) — A community member was stabbed while out walking his dog on Friday, and the San Rafael Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the incident.

A 42-year-old man named Alexander Amaya-Rodriguez was arrested in connection with the stabbing. He was booked into Marin County Jail on felony charges of attempted murder and felony assault with a deadly weapon. His bail amount is set at $500,000.

At 8:40 p.m. on Friday, SRPD received a 911 call reporting a victim had been stabbed at an apartment complex on Kerner Boulevard. Officers arrived on scene with paramedics with the San Rafael Fire Department within minutes and found a man who had been stabbed three times, police said.

The victim said he was walking his dog when a suspect, later identified as Amaya-Rodriguez, approached him and began to stab him. The victim did not know the suspect, police said. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

A witness of the stabbing told police that they had had another encounter with Amaya-Rodriguez. That witness shared cell phone video of the suspect. Officers searched the area, but they were unable to track him down.

On Saturday morning, police received a call that Amaya-Rodriguez was back at the apartment complex and knocking on doors. Police arrived and arrested him. Amaya-Rodriguez was found in possession of the knife that was used to stab the victim, police said.

Police said he admitted to the stabbing during a police interview. He had no relation to the victim, and it appears that this was an isolated incident.

Those with further information about this crime are asked to contact SRPD at 415-485-3000.