(KRON) — A man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old child early Tuesday morning, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Antonio Botella Verdin, 66, was arrested on suspicion of sexual intercourse or sodomy of a child age 10 or younger and oral copulation or sexual penetration of a child 10 years or younger.

Verdin was booked into jail, and he is being held without bail. Anyone with more information on this case is asked to reach out to the sheriff’s office at 707-253-6031.