SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police arrested a man at a hotel late Thursday after he struck his four-year-old toddler in the face while he was under the influence of alcohol, according to a Facebook post.

Officers responded to a hotel on the 200 block of South Airport Boulevard after receiving reports of the alleged slap.

Police stated that the man “displayed aggressive and erratic behavior in addition to objective signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substances.”

“Our officers attempted to secure the male in handcuffs, but he actively resisted their attempts,” the post stated. “Officers were forced to wrestle the male to the ground and additional officers quickly responded to the scene to help. During the struggle, a privately manufactured firearm (commonly referred to as a ghost gun) fell from male’s person. The male was eventually taken into custody.”

The man, who went unidentified in the post, was transported to San Mateo County Jail.

South San Francisco Police Chief Scott Campbell thanked his officers in a statement.

“Outstanding police work,” he stated. “This volatile incident could have gone a number of different ways.”