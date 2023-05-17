Night view of logo with sign on the facade of Safeway supermarket in Dublin, California, March 5, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

(KRON) — A man was arrested after a stabbing and attempted carjacking Tuesday evening at a Safeway parking lot, the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) said in a Facebook post. The suspect allegedly stabbed a victim, slashed the tires of a car with a knife and tried to carjack a different vehicle before being arrested at the scene.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Santa Rosa transient Elijah Beck, was threatening a number of individuals in the parking lot, police said. The stabbing victim is a male who had a small stab wound to his upper arm. He was treated at the parking lot and released with a non-life-threatening injury.

These alleged incidents happened around 7:49 p.m. at the Safeway on 2751 4th St.

After an SRPD investigation, it was determined that the suspect tried to carjack two vehicles in the parking lot before police arrived.

The suspect threatened to kill a female victim by brandishing a large kitchen knife at her window and telling her to get out of the car, according to police. He was not able to enter her car but instead slashed one of her tires before walking away.

Beck then made his way to the front of the store where he also confronted multiple customers, SRPD said. That’s when the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim and later gained entry into the front seat of a second vehicle. However, in an effort to keep Beck trapped inside the vehicle, customers began “ramming him with shopping carts.”

Those efforts kept Beck from further harming anyone else, and police eventually arrived to arrest him, according to SRPD. The knife used in the incident was seized by officers to be used as evidence.

Beck was booked earlier that Tuesday morning on a separate incident for trespassing, authorities said. Beck was released and was able to be at the Safeway later that evening on “his promise to appear in court at a later time.”

Beck was booked into jail Tuesday night following charges, according to SRPD:

Felony carjacking

Felony criminal threats

Felony assault with a deadly weapon

Vandalism

His bail is listed at $500,000, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.