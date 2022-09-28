SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department arrested a man on Wednesday night after he was involved in a standoff with officers, the department said on Twitter.

The suspect barricaded himself in a business on the 5400 block of Snell Avenue. SJPD and special operations officers were called to the address at 5:00 p.m. Police believed the suspect may have been armed.

The suspect was wanted for a felony warrant and for violating a restraining order, police said. SJPD deployed flash bangs during the standoff.

SJPD said at 8:10 p.m. that the suspect was taken into custody. Police did not release any more information about the standoff.