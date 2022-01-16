Man arrested after suspected DUI crash kills 16-year-old in Sonoma County

(BCN) – A reckless driver allegedly caused a head-on, four-car collision that killed a 16-year-old boy, injured four and shut down state route 116 near Watmaugh Road in unincorporated Sonoma County for several hours Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol said the collisions happened at 11:13 a.m., after a Cadillac traveling westbound on SR-116 was seen passing cars over double yellow lines and driving into oncoming traffic, eventually crashing head-on with two other vehicles, then directly into the path of a fourth vehicle.

The Cadillac driver sustained major injuries and was trapped after the accident. According to the CHP report, the driver was 24-year-old Manessis Alexander of Novato, who was transported by ambulance by Sonoma County Fire to Queen of the Valley Hospital.

One of his passengers, a 16-year-old male, died at the scene. The other 16-year-old male passenger was transported by CHP helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The driver was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI drugs.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to Marin General Hospital. Her passengers weren’t injured, nor were the driver and 5-year-old passenger of the third vehicle.

The fourth vehicle’s driver sustained minor injuries that didn’t require transportation to a hospital.

The Napa CHP office is investigating the incident.

