Man arrested after threatening parent and child in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A man has been charged for making unprovoked threats against a mother and her child in Berkeley.

The 27-year-old unhoused suspect approached the victims on August 30 at 8:30 a.m. near Telegraph Avenue and Ashby Avenue and began an “unrecognizable rant” when he suddenly grabbed the 5-year-old boy.

When the mother pulled her son away from the suspect, the suspect threatened to harm the child.

The mother ran to a close by grocery store to get away from the man and called the police.

The suspect was charged on Tuesday with felony criminal threats.

