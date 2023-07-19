(KRON) — The Alameda Police Department arrested a person who allegedly threatened a store employee and smashed car windows with a golf club on Tuesday, according to police.

APD responded to calls about an in-progress theft at about 5:55 a.m. Tuesday. Police were told an “agitated person” was threatening a store clerk with a golf club.

APD said the person left the store and began smashing windows of an occupied car and windows of a business in the South Shore Shopping Center, located at 523 South Shore Center. An image provided by police shows a car with its back passenger-side window smashed out.

After receiving a suspect description from a witness, APD officers located the suspect on Park Street and took him into custody.

Police said the store clerk and occupant of the smashed vehicle were unharmed in the incident.