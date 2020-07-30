Man arrested after trying to stab couple walking dog in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested last weekend after trying to stab a couple walking their dog in San Francisco, according to authorities.

On the night of July 25, a suspect attempted to stab a couple walking their dog in San Francisco’s Cole Valley neighborhood.

A sergeant with the San Francisco Police Department Park Station was stabbed in the face while trying to arrest the suspect.

Saturday July 25, 2020 night an Arrest was made on Suspect that tried to stab a couple walking their dog in Cole Valley @SFPDPark, one of the #sfpd Sgts were stabbed in the face by the Suspect trying to stop the S from evading arrest. He was concerned this guy might hurt others. pic.twitter.com/hTliN8ag0m — R. Vaswani (@sfvas) July 30, 2020

The sergeant was concerned the man would attack others, officials say.

No additional details are available at this time.

