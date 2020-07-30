SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested last weekend after trying to stab a couple walking their dog in San Francisco, according to authorities.
On the night of July 25, a suspect attempted to stab a couple walking their dog in San Francisco’s Cole Valley neighborhood.
A sergeant with the San Francisco Police Department Park Station was stabbed in the face while trying to arrest the suspect.
The sergeant was concerned the man would attack others, officials say.
No additional details are available at this time.
Latest News Headlines:
- Man arrested after trying to stab couple walking dog in San Francisco
- Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 4 Costco stores in Santa Clara County
- Republicans and Democrats push against idea of funding cut for schools that don’t reopen
- New stimulus checks stall on GOP plans for medical malpractice, unemployment insurance
- New York zoo officials apologize for display of African man in 1906