(KRON) — A man was arrested for trying to steal a catalytic converter overnight Thursday, the Walnut Creek Police Department said on social media. The attempted theft happened around 3:48 a.m. on the 2700 block of Larkey Lane.

One Walnut Creek citizen told police someone was underneath a parked car with a flashlight, and she could hear loud grinding noises. WCPD officers were able to arrive on scene in time to arrest Brian Dodds, 41, of Walnut Creek.

The suspect was arrested for an attempted theft charge, along with other charges, according to WCPD. He is also facing a charge of a felon in possession of firearms. Photos of the firearms involved in this case can be viewed below.

Dodds was booked in Martinez Detention Facility where he is being held with no bail, according to Contra Costa County Sheriff records.