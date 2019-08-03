Man arrested after vandalizing, throwing rocks at Bay Point neighbors’ homes, sheriff says

BAY POINT (KRON) — Investigators say the man who allegedly threw rocks through windows in a Bay Point neighborhood and spray painted racial slurs lives right in the middle of that neighborhood.

Just days after waking up to the graffiti and vandalism, neighbors on El Rincon Road in Bay point are sighing in relief

“Shame on him. Whatever that they need to do to give him the biggest punishment that’s exactly, exactly what should happen,” said neighbor Cas’sius McGill.

The man the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff says is responsible for throwing rocks through windows and spray painting racially offensive graffiti towards African Americans on three neighbors homes and cars is 63-year-old Alvin Brown.

He lives next door to Bennie Addison, whose 26-year-old son was cut by glass when a rock flew through his window early Wednesday morning.

All of the victims are African Americans.

“I’m shocked because I know him. He’s a good neighbor, you know, but whatever is going on, I mean, I don’t know,” Addison said.

Addison says Brown even vandalized his own home and van.

He says brown lives with his girlfriend.

He was arrested Friday morning, and booked by the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff on three felony counts of vandalism.

The sheriff’s office has not determined a motive at this time.

But investigators are looking into another similar case from 2015 Brown have been involved in where rocks were thrown through the windows of three neighbors on the same street.

“Because Mr. Brown has a personal relationship with one of the victims, and we are investigating some conspiracy components to that case, that is giving us the confidence that this is not a hate crime,” said Capt. Melissa Klawuhn, with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

County Supervisor Federal Glover is pleased an arrest was made.

“Whether it was a hate crime, or just that indicated it might have been a hate crime, it’s just not acceptable and so it is upsetting to community members,” Glover said.

“What’s upsetting is if this ever does happen in our community, people are going to say, well, it could possibly not be racially motivated. So, he’s doing a horrible disservice to his own people,” McGill said.

Brown’s bail has been set at $80,000.

The sheriff’s office says it’ll hand this case over to the district attorney’s office by Monday.

