The gun found in the suspect’s backpack. (Photo: BART police)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – BART police arrested a man who attempted to steal an iPad from a rider on Monday, according to BART police.

Around 4:40 p.m., BART officers boarded a Richmond bound train as the suspect fled off the train after allegedly stealing a rider’s iPad, BART police said. The officers were able to catch the suspect, Gabriel Eakin.

Police say the 20-year-old discarded a backpack that contained an unregistered loaded firearm while he attempted to flee the station. The firearm was modified to be a fully automatic gun with a high-capacity magazine, BART police said.

Eakin was booked into Alameda County jail and was banned from returning to BART.