Man arrested following fatal shooting in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco police made an arrest in a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood.

Around 3:22 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 4th and Mission streets. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died at the hospital.

Officers immediately searched a parking structure where they knew the suspect had run into. Responding officers from the SFPD Special Operations Tactical Unit located the suspect who was taken into custody.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jose Alvarez, was arrested and booked into San Francisco County Jail for the felony charges of murder, prohibited person in possession of firearm, carrying concealed firearm, carrying loaded firearm and probation hold.

While an arrest has been made, the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-444.

