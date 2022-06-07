SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a situation in which a suspect attempted to stab random people on Monday night. Milton Meza Flores, 30, was accused of attempting to stab four people in the Mission District.

The first incident happened at 18th Street and Shotwell Street before 11:00 p.m., SFPD said. The suspect attacked the victim from behind and began to stab him. The victim, a 40-year-old San Francisco resident, suffered multiple, life-threatening stab wounds.

While police were at that scene, the suspect struck again, attacking two victims at 16th Street and Capp Street. The victims were riding electronic scooters when the suspect attacked them with a knife and cut their clothes. They were able to ride away safely, SFPD said.

The final attack happened a few minutes later, near the 500 block of South Van Ness Avenue. The suspect stalked and attempted to stab a random person, but the victim was able to get help at a nearby gas station. The victim was not injured.

Flores was arrested on Capp Street for attempted murder. He had warrants for burglary and assault with a deadly weapon from prior cases. He was known to frequent the Mission District, SFPD said.