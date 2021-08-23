Teenage hitchhiker sexually assaulted in South Bay; arrest made

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a hitchhiking teenage girl in an unincorporated area of San Jose.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, the sexual assault happened on the side of Quimby Road back on May 30, 2021.

Deputies found a 16-year-old girl who said she was hitchhiking and picked up by a man she did not know. She said he gave her a fake name and gave her alcohol before the man sexually and physically assaulted her. He then left her on the side of the road, the victim told deputies.

After months of investigation, the sheriff’s office identified 44-year-old Edisson Garcia-Guzman as a suspect in the sexual assault. According to detectives, during an interview he admitted to meeting the victim during the night of the assault.

Garcia-Guzman is facing charges of sexual assault and rape of a minor. He’s held on a $500,000 bail.

The sheriff’s office is asking more potential victims to come forward. Contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500. Or, the Investigative Services anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431.