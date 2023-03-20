(KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man suspected of murdering his father in San Jose’s sixth homicide of the year, which happened over the weekend, according to SJPD. Saturday just after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the scene on the 2500 block of Fontaine Road.

Officers said they found an unconscious man not breathing. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation led officers to a man staying at a nearby motel, later identified as the victim’s son, as a person of interest, according to officials. He was arrested for homicide. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

The identity of the suspect and victim have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Vallejo #3810 or Detective Harrington #4365 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 3810@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.