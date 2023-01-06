NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police arrested a man Thursday afternoon for allegedly robbing a bank in Napa, according to a social media post.

Around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a report of a robbery at U.S. Bank on the 800 block of Jefferson Street.

On the scene, officers said they were told a description of the suspect and the direction the suspect fled, who they determined to be David Jarrell, 29, of Rancho Cordova, Calif. He is described as a white man, 5-foot-10-inches, about 196 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to the Napa County custody report.

Jarrell was on parole for robbery and wanted for questioning in connection to several other robberies in Northern California including Roseville and Yuba City, according to police.

Officers said they found Jarrell in his vehicle on Soscol Avenue before fleeing his vehicle on foot. With help from the Napa Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, officers said they arrested Jarrell in the backyard of an apartment on the 200 block of Soscol Avenue.

Jarrell was booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections. His bail is set at $100,000, according to the Napa County custody report.

The allegedly stolen money was recovered, according to officials.