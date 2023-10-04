(KRON) – A man who robbed a Redwood City Whole Foods was arrested on Oct. 3, the Redwood City Police Department announced.

Redwood City police were dispatched to Whole Foods, where a suspect approached the cashier and demanded the money from the register. According to police, the suspect insinuated to the cashier that he was carrying a gun. The suspect fled the scene after the cashier complied.

The suspect was then followed by a customer to an apartment on Vera Avenue. The concerned citizen then reported the suspect’s whereabouts to the police. According to police, one of the suspect’s family members called 911 to inform police that the suspect had a large amount of money.

A police investigation revealed the suspect as 32-year-old Juan Linares Cesena.

Redwood City officers and detectives surrounded his home in an effort to deescalate the situation. Cesena was taken into custody safely, police said. Cesena was booked into the county jail for the robbery, as well as an outstanding arrest warrant.

The Redwood City Police Department requests that anyone with additional information regarding this investigation contact Detective Kyle Trinh at 650-780-7620 or 426@redwoodcity.org.