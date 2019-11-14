Man arrested for allegedly throwing explosive toward San Francisco police officer

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police arrested a man last week for allegedly throwing an explosive device toward a San Francisco police officer and injuring the officer back in October.

Police say 30-year-old Nilman-Vincent Vanewyk threw the device and it exploded less than foot away from the officer.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 22 near 22nd and Bartlett streets.

Officers were in the area on patrol when the incident occurred.

Just prior to the device exploding, someone also lit a firework in the area.

Police were able to detain that person.

After the firework was lit, groups began throwing glass bottles at the officers, according to San Francisco police.

That’s when the situation escalated by the suspect throwing the explosive device, police said.

Vanewyk was spotted on Friday by an off-duty officer in the 1600 block of Post Street and taken into custody.

The 30-year-old was booked in the San Francisco County Jail on several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, possession of a destructive device with the intent to injure, unlawful possession of an explosive and igniting dangerous fireworks.