(KRON) — A San Rafael fire station was damaged by a man throwing rocks at it early Tuesday morning, the San Rafael Police Department said. Kevin Cook, 37, of San Rafael was arrested for the incident and is also accused of throwing a beer can at a moving police car.

SRPD said Cook began throwing baseball-sized rocks at the fire station at about 3:30 a.m. Police say Cook threw about 30 rocks over a fence in the span of an hour, breaking a window, destroying glass railings and damaging the façade of the building.

The fire station, located at 46 Castro Avenue in the Canal Neighborhood, was fenced off for construction. The rocks caused about $5,000 of damage, SRPD claimed.

Image from the San Rafael Police Department.

The damage was discovered by construction workers when they arrived the same morning. They contacted SRPD, who then attempted to locate the suspect.

At about 8:20 a.m., officers were driving on Bellam Boulevard near Belvedere Street when a man became aggravated and threw a 24-ounce beer can at their car, police said. The man was arrested and identified as Cook.

Officers were able to determine that Cook was the same person throwing rocks at the fire station because surveillance footage showed him wearing the same clothes. The police car’s windshield had minor damage, but the officers were uninjured.

Cook was booked into jail for felony assault on police officers, felony vandalism, and misdemeanor vandalism. He is being held on a $50,000 bail.